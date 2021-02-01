Budget 2021 Thrills Nitin Gadkari; MoRTH Minister Hails 'historic' Infrastructure Push

Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari hailed the 'historic' Union Budget 2021 and pointed out that it was the first budget to provide a major boost to infrastructure in the country. Presenting the budget on Monday, FM Sitharaman announced an enhanced outlay of Rs 1,18,101 crore for the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways, out of which Rs 1.08 lakh crore is for capital, the highest ever provided. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari noted that the budget of his Ministry had been increased from Rs 91,000 crore to Rs 1,18,000 crore after the Union Budget 2021 and predicted it to be a huge boost for infrastructure.

Further, Nitin Gadkari pointed out that the government had plans to monetise assets and use the money for the development of infrastructure via various means. He also announced the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways' plans to build 22 green highways. Further, Gadkari informed that construction of highways up to 8500 km had already been awarded and revealed that the various projects including the important Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor would be kick-started by the government in the coming days.

Major boost for infra in Roads, highways and transport

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of Rs 3.3 lakh crore had already been awarded under Rs 5.35 lakh crore Bharatmala project of which 3,800 km has been constructed. Further, she said that 11,000 km of national highway corridor was expected to be completed by March 2022 and that projects for 8500 km will be awarded. Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the government's intentions to set up more economic corridors in the future, hinting at 3500 km of national highway works at an investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crores.

Madurai-Kollam corridor and Chittor- Thatchur corridor whose construction will begin in 2022.

1100 km of National Highway works in Kerala at an investment of Rs 65,000 crore including a 600 km section of Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor in Kerala.

675 km of highway work in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 25,000 cr including the upgrading of existing roads in Kolkata, Siliguri.

National highway work of Rs 19,000 cr was already in progress in Assam and an investment of Rs 34,000 crore covering 1300 km of National Highway will be undertaken in the state in 3 years.

An enhanced outlay Rs 1,18,101 crore was provided for the Ministry of Roads, Transport, and Highway of which Rs 1,08,230 crores was provided as capital - highest capital provided.

