'Budget Will Bring Positive Change For Investors, Businesses & public,' Avers MoS Finance

Sharing his remarks on the Union Budget 2021-22, MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur stated that this year's budget focused largely on the MSME, infrastructure, and the healthcare sector.

"We've focused on MSME & infrastructure & are going to spend big on the healthcare sector. We've allocated around Rs 1.10 lakh crores for roadways & railways each. This Budget will bring in a positive change for investors, businesses, and the general public," said MoS Thakur.

Anurag Thakur also compared the procurement of crops during the UPA regime to the NDA regime sharing how the infrastructure cess introduced under the new budget would help strengthen the basic infrastructure in the agriculture sector.

"During Congress rule, crops worth Rs 3.75 lakh crores were procured whereas we procured crops worth Rs 8 lakh crores... The infrastructure cess will be used to strengthen the basic infrastructure in the agriculture sector," he said.

Nirmala Sitharaman on Agriculture sector

Asserting that the Union government was committed to the welfare of the country's farmers, the Union Finance Minister outlined the details of wheat production, pulse, and paddy procurement comparing it with the figures of the previous years. "The number of wheat growing farmers who were benefited increased to 43.36 lakh in 2020-21 as compared to 35.57 lakh farmers in 2019-20," she said, sharing similar details regarding the procurement of produce across the agriculture spectrum.

Moreover, amid the ongoing farmer protests, FM Nirmala Sitharaman added, "The procurement has also continued to increase at a steady pace. This has also resulted in an increase in payment to farmers substantially." She further stated that the Centre was enhancing the allocation to the rural infrastructure development fund from Rs 30,000 cr to Rs 40,000 cr.

Union Budget 2021

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Annual Budget in Parliament on Monday - India's first paperless budget, focusing on six pillars under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' - Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D, Finance Minister has also focused on asset monetization, fiscal deficit etc. Check out the highlights of the Union Budget 2021 here.

