Centre To Launch Hydrogen Energy Mission, Extend Ujjwala Scheme To 1 Cr More Beneficiaries

Centred around six pillars, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday in the Parliament. The Union Minister proposed several measures to boost the power infrastructure in the country and the extension of existing norms in the sector of petroleum and natural gas. The Centre's proposal to launch a Hydrogen Energy Mission in 2021-22 headlines the reforms announced in the energy sector as a part of the Union Budget 2021-22.

Following are the key announcements/initiatives proposed in the Energy Sector:

1. The Finance Minister noted that the Union Government had added 139 GigaWatts of installed capacity, connected an additional 2.8 crore households and 1.141 lakh circuit kilometres of transmission lines, in the past five years.

2. To provide consumers with more options, the Centre has announced forming of a framework to provide alternatives to the consumers to choose from among more than one power distribution companies.

3. The Finance Minister also announced a revamped reform-based research linked power distribution sector scheme which has been allocated an amount of Rs 35984 crores.

4. Sitharaman proposed to launch a Hydrogen Energy Mission in 2021-22 for generating Hydrogen from green power sources.

In the Petroleum & Natural Gas sector, Nirmala Sitharaman announced:

1. Extension of the existing Ujjwala scheme to one crore more beneficiaries.

2. The formation of a gas pipeline project in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

3. An independent gas transport system operator for the facilitation and coordination of booking of common carrier capacity in al natural gas pipelines, in a non-discriminatory open access basis.

