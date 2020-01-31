Watch: Copies Of Economic Survey 2019-20 Reach Parliament Premises

Ahead of the commencement of the Budget session of Parliament on Friday, the copies of the Economic Survey 2019-20 reached the premises of the Parliament. An annual document of the Ministry of Finance, the Economic Survey reviews the economic progress of the previous 12 months. It focuses on the performance of major developmental schemes and government policies. The convention is that it is released a day before the Union Budget. Later in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in the Parliament. It has been prepared by K Subramanian, the country's Chief Economic Advisor.