The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Watch: Copies Of Economic Survey 2019-20 Reach Parliament Premises

Union Budget

Ahead of the commencement of the Budget session of Parliament on Friday, the copies of the Economic Survey 2019-20 reached the premises of the Parliament

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Ahead of the commencement of the Budget session of Parliament on Friday, the copies of the Economic Survey 2019-20 reached the premises of the Parliament. An annual document of the Ministry of Finance, the Economic Survey reviews the economic progress of the previous 12 months. It focuses on the performance of major developmental schemes and government policies.  The convention is that it is released a day before the Union Budget. Later in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in the Parliament. It has been prepared by K Subramanian, the country's Chief Economic Advisor.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SONIA GANDHI STAGES PROTEST
KISHOR: ANNOUNCEMENT ON FEB 11
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
WORLD'S LARGEST TETRAPOD ROBOT
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA