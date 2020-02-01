Economic Survey 2019-20 Cites Wikipedia As Data Source, Netizens Question Reliability

The Economic Survey 2019-20 was tabled on the floor of the Lok Sabha by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Wealth creation was the overarching theme of this year’s survey. It is a detailed document that not only reviews the progress of the economy in the previous 12 months but also advocates requisite policy changes that are not necessarily binding on the government.

On this occasion, the use of certain citations has garnered the attention of people. For instance, Wikipedia, a volunteer-driven effort which is not necessarily considered as an accurate source of information, has been cited twice in Volume 1 of the survey on page 150 and 151. Two tables showing the number of banks in the global top 100 has been sourced using Wikipedia. Data has also been cited from private sources such as ICRA, heritage.org, fraserinstitute.org and Ambit Capital.

Here are some of the netizen reactions:

Economic survey cited wikipedia as a source of data in one of the chapters. They also predicted 6.0 to 6.5 % GDP growth for coming year and 8 crore jobs in the next 10 yrs. The authors of the survey might have made this claims after reading ALICE IN WONDER LAND — Sriram S (@ThisissriramS) February 1, 2020

First time ever: Economic Survey mentions Wikipedia as source of data (Pg 150-151). Wow! Just wow! — Sridhar V (@sritara) January 31, 2020

How can you mention Wikipedia as source of data in Economic Survey (Pg 150-151) 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Emperor Akbar (@MughalonKaRaja) January 31, 2020

Have you ever imagined a survey taking data from Wikipedia?

Has any teacher allowed even a Grade 7 student to use Wikipedia data in his/her project report?

No!



But, the economic survey report has used it in two places!!!



Someone can understand the seriousness of govt on economy pic.twitter.com/PnvTbdaua6 — Madhav Mantri (@madhavmantri) February 1, 2020

New concept 'Thalinomics' introduced

The Economic Survey has seen the introduction of many new concepts such as Thalinomics. It has been dubbed as an attempt to quantify what a common person pays for a Thali across India. According to Chief Economic Advisor K Subramanian, food being integral to the growth of human capital is of paramount importance for national wealth creation. Subramanian predicts that the high rate of inflation in vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis in 2019 is a “temporary phenomenon” which would not last long.

