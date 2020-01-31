Economic Survey 2020 Advises 'pro-business' Over 'pro-crony' Approach To Reach $5 Tn Goal

While PM Modi has declared India's dream to become a $ 5 trillion economy, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday, presented his pro-business approach to achieve the $5 trillion target in the Economic Survey 2020. Detailing its advantages, the Survey states that a pro-business approach creates competitive markets to generate wealth while a pro-crony approach favours private interests specifically those of powerful incumbents. While pro-business policies increase competition, correct market failures, or enforce business accountability, pro-crony policies hurt markets.

Budget 2020 the toughest yet for Modi government? Here are its top challenges

What is 'pro-business' approach and its advantages?

The Survey lists rules which have helped Indian economy remain pro-business post-liberalisation in 1990 - sensex firm stay reduced to 12 years from 60, replacing one-third of Sensex firms every five years. These rules have helped India's firms remain dominant for only one-fifth of the time keeping competition on level-playing field, also enabling roughly one in three firms to be be challenged by the forces of creative destruction and decreasing the difference between the sizes of the largest and smallest firms. These effects have enabled in maintaing an efficent resource allocation in the economy and maximizing citizens' welfare.

FULL Economic Survey 2019-20: Before Union Budget 2020, here's the document you must read

What is 'pro-crony' approach and its disadvantages?

Giving the example of the allocation during 2G scam as a 'pro-crony' approach, the Survey states that discretionary allocation of natural resources till 2011 leading to rent-seeking by beneficiaries as a pro-crony approach. These policies have led to wilful default, promoters siphoning off wealth from bank leading lesser subsidies for rural development. Moreover, pro-crony approaches lobbies the government to limit competition, restrict imports and reduces regulatory oversight hurting competetion in markets and reduce aggregate social welfare.

India second largest mobile manufacturing hub globally: President Kovind

Economic Survey 2020

The Economic Survey 2020 throws up a number of surprises as the Modi government looks to undertake the onerous task of turning around the current trend of GDP growth and ushering India towards the desired $5 trillion economy goal. One major statement made by the Economic Survey relates to the projection for India's GDP growth, which is pegged at 6-6.5% rather than the 4.8% projection by the IMF for 2020-21. That the Survey addresses a number of the issues being faced by the economy currently which is ascertained from the first two chapters, which are all about wealth creation. The release of the survey comes before the presentation of the union budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Economic Survey 2020 details 'slump in 2019' but predicts 'rebound to achieve $5 trillion'