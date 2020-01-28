Union Budget 2020: Tourism Industry In Dharamshala Share Expectations

The tourism industry in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh put forth their demands and grievances before the government, ahead of the 2020 Union budget. The business owners in the touristic destination requested attractive tourist spots, promotion of tourism, rectifying the taxi issues and more importantly reducing the GST slab imposed on the hotels and resturants. The Union Budget of India for 2020–2021 will be presented by Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February 2020. This will be the second budget of Narendra Modi led NDA government's second term.