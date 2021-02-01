'FM Focused On Liberalising Broken Tax System'; Experts React To Historic Budget Reveal

Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global Education expressed his happiness over the annual budget for FY 2021-2022. He hailed this year's budget and termed it a 'massive transformational budget' for many reasons. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented India's first paperless budget on Monday in the Parliament amid the COVID pandemic. While speaking to Republic TV, Pai said this budget focuses on the need of the Indian economy as well as the welfare of its citizens.

Health Sector- "Government has spent massively on Health so that the people live longer, women will not die during childbirth, children will not die young, hospitals and care to be available all over the country. There will be COVID treatments without raising the taxes. It focuses on health and human welfare " "The budget focuses on liberalising our broken tax system, tax-terrorism will hopefully come to an end because of the electronic assesemnt system".

Chairman & Managing Director, Raymond Limited Gautam Hari Singhania, reacting to the union budget opined that 'the first digital and post-pandemic annual budget exercise has attempted to boost growth, revive investment and give fillip to ease of doing business. It is a forward-looking document aiming to revive demand and elevate economic growth.Reinvigorating of human capital through strengthening of schools, skilling of youth and setting up of 100 Sainik schools are welcome steps keeping in mind our young population.'

He further added that by 2026 India will be a $5 trillion economy and by 2031 India will achieve the target of $10 trillion.

"Government is willing to bite the bullet with 6.8% fiscal deficit for the next year, and 9.5% this year. In this year 9.5% — government used to forge these accounts by borrowing from the small savings schemes and giving it as loans to the FCI. This year the fiscal deficit will be 13-14 %. because states are at 4.5%. The overall transformational poll budget we will realise 5 trillion dollars by 2026. 2021 march is a gone case, we are down. But hopefully, 2031 will be 10 trillion dollar economy this is our target". (sic)

PM Modi Lauds 'proactive Budget 2021'

Lauding the budget which sets the foundation for a new decade, PM Modi on Monday said that India has presented a budget which tackled issues proactively rather than reactively. Thanking FM Nirmala Sitharaman and her team, he said that the Centre had eased the common man's burden and expanded the budget.

With reference to the new budget lessening the burden on the common man, Singhania stated: 'The higher budget allocation for the health sector is on expected lines. The increased outlay on infrastructure, an impetus to divestment and privatisation of public sector banks are steps that augur well for the growth and employment generation.'

Mohandas Pai opined, Human infrastructure and physical infrastructure is where the investments need to be made. 'The massive increase in spending and massive divestment of infrastructure assets etc are fantastic".

He further added that the 'tax holiday extension by one year for affordable housing projects is expected to provide the much-needed boost to the realty sector. We welcome the move to set up textile parks, doubling of allocation for MSEMs which will make the country globally competitive manufacturing and exporting hub.

PM Modi: 'Never seen such a proactive budget'

"Under these circumstances, today's budget has given a vision of India's Aatmanirbhar and for each and every citizen. This budget has eased the rules and enhanced the ease of living. I wish FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Anurag Thakur and her team for such a progressive budget. It is very rare to see such a budget which has garnered so many positive reviews, within 1-2 hours," he said.

