'Lowest': Giriraj Singh Didn't Think Much Of Oppn's Ruckus During President's Address

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has condemned the uproar during the President Ram Nath Kovind's address to both the Houses of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session on Friday. The union minister called the attitude of opposition during the President's speech as 'unfortunate'.

"The attitude of the Opposition during the president's speech is unfortunate. He is above any political party. The Opposition's act is evidence of their politics of polarization. They have stooped to their lowest," said Giriraj Singh.

READ | India First Country To Entirely Digitise Process Of Hajj Pilgrimage: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday hailed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in his address to a joint session of Parliament saying that the wish of Mahatma Gandhi has been fulfilled. He expressed his pleasure over the passage of the CAA in December by the winter session and said that the Act would provide refugees a safe and secure life in India as citizens.

"During Partition, father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi had said that Hindus and Sikhs who don't wish to stay in Pakistan may come and settle in India. Providing them a secure life is a duty of the Government of India. Many leaders and political parties lend their support to Bapu's idea time and again. I am pleased that their wish was fulfilled and the Citizenship Amendment Act passed both Houses of Parliament," President Kovind told MPs in the Central Hall of Parliament.

READ | India Second Largest Mobile Manufacturing Hub Globally: President Kovind

Opposition uproar

The President's statement sparked uproar among Opposition members who tried to disrupt the President during his speech. As MPs of the ruling NDA banged their desks to applaud the President's remark, Opposition members burst into roars to express their displeasure over the same. "I congratulate all the members of both Houses," said President Kovind despite the ruckus continuing in backbenches of the Hall.

READ | WATCH: President's Ceremonial Departure From Rashtrapati Bhavan Towards Parliament

President refers to Pakistan

President Kovind noted the rise in communal attacks against minorities in Pakistan saying that after the Nankana Sahib incident, India is obligated to raise the issue of minority rights in Pakistan at an international stage. "I condemn the attacks on minorities in Pakistan and request the international community to take cognizance of the matter." Earlier in January, an angry mob of 400 people attacked the holy shrine at Nankana Sahib by pelting stones at the Gurudwara which is the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

READ | Budget Session To Commence On Jan 31, President To Chair Joint Sitting Of Both Houses

(Image credit: @AITC)