The Handloom weavers in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh have high hopes from the Union Budget 2020. The saree and cloth-making industries are running into losses hence we request our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to generate sufficient facilities in the interest of the weavers, asserted one of the handloom weaver. The labours working in this handloom industry have no work most of the time, so the Union Budget should cover this matter as well, a handloom worker said.