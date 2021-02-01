In Budget 2021, FM Streamlines Tax Dispute Resolution; ₹3,768 Cr For First Digital Census

As the economy recovers from the blow delivered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget of 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday. While focusing on several proposals for the economy by the union government, the Finance Minister highlighted that the next census would be the first digital census India will have. She also announced that the government's dispute resolution mechanism for small taxpayers will be 'faceless' even at appellate tribunals, and that dispute resolution committees will be instituted for small taxpayers.

Rs 3,768 crore allocated for the first digital census

"The forthcoming census would be the first digital census in the history of India. For this monumental task, I have allocated 3,768 crores in this year 2021-22," FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech.

Dispute Resolution Mechanism for Small Taxpayers

The Finance Minister announced, "To further reduce litigation for small taxpayers, I propose to constitute a dispute resolution committee for them which will be faceless to ensure efficiency, transparency, and accountability. Anyone with a taxable income up to 50 lakh and disputed income up to 10 lakh shall be eligible to approach the committee.

Extension of faceless mechanism for quick dispute resolution

To make the interaction between tax authorities and the common man faceless in case of disputes, the FM announced the extension of the faceless assessment scheme to appellate tribunals.

"For ease of appliance and to reduce discretion, we are committed to making the taxation processes faceless. The government has already introduced faceless assessment and appeal this year. The next level of the income tax appeal is the income tax appellate tribunals. I propose to make this tribunal faceless. We shall establish a national faceless income tax appellate tribunal centers. All communication between the tribunal and the appellate shall be electronic."

