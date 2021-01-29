In Parliament, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Lauds India's Unity; Condemns R-Day Violence

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday addressed the Joint session of Parliament at the beginning of the 2021 Budget Session. During his speech, the Vice President said that this Parliament meet which is being held amid COVID-19 crisis has great significance because it marks the beginning of a new era and a new decade. Stating that India will be entering its 75th year of Independence, Venkaiah Naidu said that whenever India has remained united, it has always been able to achieve seemingly unattainable goals.

Vice President Naidu said, "Solidarity and Mahatama Gandhi's inspiration has given us freedom from 100 years of colonial rule. The unity and dedication of India have always enabled the country to overcome multiple adversities. Our country has faced many crises with fortitude."

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu lauds India's strength & unity

Recalling the hardships of the previous year, the Vice President said, "When we think of the preceding year, we are reminded of the twin challenges that faced us. We have the responsibility to save citizens lives and also protect the country's economy." He said that besides announcing a record economic package for reviving the economy, the government also made sure that no poor person was left hungry.

Venkaiah Naidu said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, around 80 crore people were given additional 5 kg free food grains for 8 months. We have also taken care of the plight of the migrant travellers, workers and whosoever were away from their homes. During this period, India has demonstrated scientific capabilities, technical expertise under

strength of startup systems by developing a network of our 2,200 test laboratories, he added.

Vice President Naidu said, "Aatmanirbhar Bharat isn't just confined to manufacturing in India but also a campaign aimed at elevating the standard of living of every Indian and boosting self-confidence of country. Our goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be further strengthened by self-reliance in agriculture."

Venkaiah Naidu on tractor rally violence

Speaking about the Republic Day violence that took place in the national capital, Venkaiah Naidu said that although the government of India has always respected freedom of speech and allowed holding a peaceful agitation, the recent acts of dishonouring the National Flag and showing disrespect to the auspicious occasion of Republic Day are "unfortunate". He said, "While the constitution gives us the right to freedom of expression, it also expects that the people of the country should abide by the laws and rules with equal sincerity."

