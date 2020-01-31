Mahatma Gandhi's Wish Fulfilled Through CAA, Says President Kovind; Uproar Follows

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday hailed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in his address to a joint session of Parliament saying that the wish of Mahatma Gandhi has been fulfilled. He expressed his pleasure over the passage of the CAA in December by the winter session and said that the Act would provide refugees a safe and secure life in India as citizens. His statement sparked uproar among Opposition members who tried to disrupt the President during his speech.

"During Partition, father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi had said that Hindus and Sikhs who don't wish to stay in Pakistan may come and settle in India. Providing them a secure life is a duty of the Government of India. Many leaders and political parties lend their support to Bapu's idea time and again. I am pleased that their wish was fulfilled and the Citizenship Amendment Act passed both Houses of Parliament," President Kovind told MPs in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Opposition uproar

As MPs of the ruling NDA banged their desks to applaud the President's remark, Opposition members burst into roars to express their displeasure over the same. "I congratulate all the members of both Houses," said President Kovind despite the ruckus continuing in backbenches of the Hall.

President refers to Pakistan

President Kovind noted the rise in communal attacks against minorities in Pakistan saying that after the Nankana Sahib incident, India is obligated to raise the issue of minority rights in Pakistan at an international stage. "I condemn the attacks on minorities in Pakistan and request the international community to take cognisance of the matter." Earlier in January, an angry mob of 400 people attacked the holy shrine at Nankana Sahib by pelting stones at the Gurudwara which is the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Follow norms, get citizenship

President Kovind stated that the norms under which those who put their faith in India get citizenship will remain the same. "Member of any community can follow the norms and become a citizen of India. The government has made special provisions to ensure that the local culture of areas especially in the North East does not get affected as refugees gain citizenship," he stated.

Budget session

The Budget Session of Parliament started on Friday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The President's address commenced at 11 am. The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.