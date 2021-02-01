PM Modi Lauds 'proactive Budget 2021'; Assures Farmers Saying 'Villages In Budget's Heart'

Lauding the budget which sets the foundation for a new decade, PM Modi on Monday said that India has presented a budget which tackled issues proactively rather than reactively. Thanking FM Nirmala Sitharaman and her team, he said that the Centre had eased the common man's burden and expanded the budget. Union Nirmala Sitharaman presented India's first paperless budget on Monday in Parliament amid the COVID pandemic.

Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi delivers post-budget address; 'Govt for farmers'

PM Modi: 'Never seen such a proactive budget'

"Under these circumstance, today's budget has given a vision of India's Aatmanirbhar and for each and every citizen. This budget has eased the rules and enhanced the ease of living. I wish FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Anurag Thakur and her team for such a progressive budget. It is very rare to see such a budget which has garnered so many positive reviews, within 1-2 hours," hesaid.

He said,"Many thought that government will burden the citizens due to COVID-19, but Centre has opted to expand the Budget. This budget is transparent and many people have praised this. India has always aimed to be proactive, hence there is no reactive mention in the Budget. This budget focus on wealth and wellness to increase them at accelerated pace - Jan bhi Jahaan bhi."

Budget 2021: 137% hike in Health spending; PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana launched

PM Modi: 'Village at Budget's heart'

"MSMEs and infrastructure have been enhanced and the focus on health care is noteworthy. This budget talks about all-round development throughout the nation. I am happy that it focuses on development of southern and north-eastern states and Leh-Ladakh. It also develops coastal states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala as a business hub. It also helps tapping unexplored potential of Assam," he said.

He added,"The focus on research and innovation will help our youth will get more oppurtunities. This budget also focuses on women's health by taking care of clean air, drinking water which will help create jobs. To increase the farmers' income, mandis have been strengthened via funds from Agriculture infrastructure fund. Budget shows that in its heart is villages and farmers. MSME budget has been doubled."

Budget 2021 FULL Speech & Text: Finance Minister Sitharaman presents 1st paperless budget

Union Budget 2021

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Annual Budget in Parliament on Monday - India's first paperless budget, her speech lasted for 1 hour 40 minutes - a big reduction from her previous 2 hour 40 minute speech in 2020. Encompassing several sectors under Aatmanirbhar Bharat - Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D, Finance Minister has also focused on asset monetisation, fiscal deficit etc. Amid the farmers' protest and COVID-19 pandemic, Budget 2021 focused on healthcare and agriculture.

Centre to launch Hydrogen Energy Mission, extend Ujjwala scheme to 1 cr more beneficiaries