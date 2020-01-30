'Jumla, Ji Hazuri, Jhansa & Hollow Words': Cong's Surjewala Tells Govt To 'wake Up'

Ahead of the Union Budget 2020, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the economic slowdown in the country. Taking to Twitter, Surjewala said that the BJP-led Central government has led the country into a 'state of misery.' He also questioned PM Modi on the spending of funds allocated for women empowerment and social welfare.

In a series of tweets Surjewala said, "Mr. Modi, the country is on the verge of economic ruin. Administrative bankruptcy dominates. Thinking and vision are zero. Progress is eclipsed. 'Ji Hazuri' is the policy of the corridors of power. The arrogance and ego is now. How long will the country wander in a state of misery and misdirection? Wake up Budget 2020 is the Last Chance."

मोदी जी,



देश आर्थिक बर्बादी की कगार पर है।



प्रशासनिक दिवालियापन हावी है।



सोच व दृष्टि शून्य है।



प्रगति पर ग्रहण लगा है।



‘जी हज़ूरी’ ही सत्ता के गलियारों की नीति है।



राजा मगरूर है,अहंकार में चूर है।



कब तक देश को दशा व दिशाहीन भटकाएँगे?



जागिये,#Budget2020 आख़री मौक़ा है

1/n — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 30, 2020

"Modi Ji, is women's welfare only a 'jumla'? Is women's empowerment a 'blatant lie'? Is Beti Bachao and Ujjwala a 'Jhansa'? Are nutrition missions only 'hollow words'? Why did you not spend the money for the budget 2019-20? Country's daughters ask for answers."

"Modi Ji, why the Dalits of the country are ignored? After all, why injustice to Dalits of the country? After all, why discrimination against Dalit youth of the country? Why did you not spend the money for the budget 2019-20? Dalit of the country asks for an answer."

"Modi ji, Sikh-Jain-Parsi-Christian-Buddhist-Muslims are all minorities. Is the budget of minorities just statistics? Is discrimination against minority students the only policy? Is this your policy only politics? Why did you not spend the money for the budget 2019-20? Minorities of the country ask for answers"

Union Budget 2020

The Government of India is set to present the Union Budget 2020 on Feb 1. With the budget right around the corner, all eyes are now on the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. There are a lot of expectations from Sitharaman due to the overall GDP growth of India being at an 11-year low at 5%. The economic survey of the country will be released on January 31, 2020.