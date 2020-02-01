Budget 2020: Single-investment Cell To Be Established For Promoting Entrepreneurship

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on Saturday announced that the government will establish a single-investment cell in a bid to speed up the process of issuance of licences and ease of doing business. The Finance Minister has also proposed to launch a new portal for the same purpose.

"Entrepreneurship is the spirit of India and has been its strength. Indians have given up greener pastures to come back to India and look at local challenges. It will create more opportunities for startup owners and an investment clearance cell will be set up for entrepreneurs. These individuals will be offered assistance in funding as well and a portal will be set up for this purpose," said Sitharaman.

It is intended to address the multiple regulatory hurdles that are faced by entrepreneurs even in the instances of routine businesses in the service sector. This comes as a relief to many industries that were expecting a single-window clearance for licensing.

As per the Economic Survey of India (2019-2020), an entrepreneur has to go through 10 procedures to set up a business in India, taking 17-18 days to do so. As per ESI's study, this was an improvement from the process earlier that required atleast 13 different procedures. In comparison, ESI cited the example of New Zealand, which has a seamless process of business incorporation, which takes place through a single window via one agency. It just takes half-a-day with a single form and minimal cost to set up a business in New Zealand.

She has also announced that 5 new smart cities for the purpose of promoting entreprenuership. The smart cities will be created through a public-private partnership (PPP) model with the states. The move will merge all licences that are required for setting up a business in India into a single-hub and expedite the promotion of entrepreneurship. India has recently jumped 79 places from 142 to 63 in the World Bank’s ease of doing business rankings

