Budget 2020: 'Doubling Farmer Income' Imperative Gets 16-point Plan, Rs 2.83 Tn Allocation

Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a 16-point action plan for Agriculture, allied activities, irrigation and Rural development in Union Budget 2020

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2020 in Parliament on Saturday and presented a detailed plan to lift up lagging growth in agriculture and allied sector for rural India. She listed three themes on which her Budget is focussed – Aspirational India, Development for all and a Caring society for all.

"I shall cover programmes and plans related to agriculture, irrigation and rural development. Second, wellness, water and sanitation under Aspirational India. The third id education and skills," Nirmala Sitharaman said. She reiterated her government's pledge to double farmers' income by 2022.

Under her plan, Sitharaman presented a '16-point action plan' for agriculture and allied sector:

  1. Encourage states who undertake implementation 3 Central model laws
  2. Help 100 Water stretched districts
  3. Solar pumps for 20 lakh farmers
  4. Encourage balanced use of fertilisers
  5. NABARD will map and geotag storage facilities, new warehouses to be built
  6. Village storage schemes by SHGs (self-help groups)
  7. Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail for transporting perishable goods
  8. Krishi Udaan on international and national routes for farmers
  9. Horticulture: One Product, One District formula
  10. Integrated farm systems in rainfed areas to be expanded
  11. Zero budget farming natural farming
  12. Farm credit target of Rs 15 lakh crores for 2021
  13. Foot-and-mouth disease to be eliminated by 2025
  14. Focus on the Blue economy
  15. Fish production target hiked to 200 lakh tonnes by 2022-23; Youth to work as 'Sagar Mitras' at coastal areas
  16. SHGs to be expanded from current 58 lakh 

Fund allocation for the plan:

Two broad categories —

  • Agriculture, allied activities, irrigation to get Rs 1.6 lakh crores
  • Rural development: Rs 1.23 lakh crores

The total allocation of funds: Rs 2.83 lakh crores for current fiscal year.

Published:
