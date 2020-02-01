Budget 2020: 'Doubling Farmer Income' Imperative Gets 16-point Plan, Rs 2.83 Tn Allocation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2020 in Parliament on Saturday and presented a detailed plan to lift up lagging growth in agriculture and allied sector for rural India. She listed three themes on which her Budget is focussed – Aspirational India, Development for all and a Caring society for all.

"I shall cover programmes and plans related to agriculture, irrigation and rural development. Second, wellness, water and sanitation under Aspirational India. The third id education and skills," Nirmala Sitharaman said. She reiterated her government's pledge to double farmers' income by 2022.

Under her plan, Sitharaman presented a '16-point action plan' for agriculture and allied sector:

Encourage states who undertake implementation 3 Central model laws Help 100 Water stretched districts Solar pumps for 20 lakh farmers Encourage balanced use of fertilisers NABARD will map and geotag storage facilities, new warehouses to be built Village storage schemes by SHGs (self-help groups) Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail for transporting perishable goods Krishi Udaan on international and national routes for farmers Horticulture: One Product, One District formula Integrated farm systems in rainfed areas to be expanded Zero budget farming natural farming Farm credit target of Rs 15 lakh crores for 2021 Foot-and-mouth disease to be eliminated by 2025 Focus on the Blue economy Fish production target hiked to 200 lakh tonnes by 2022-23; Youth to work as 'Sagar Mitras' at coastal areas SHGs to be expanded from current 58 lakh

Fund allocation for the plan:

Two broad categories —

Agriculture, allied activities, irrigation to get Rs 1.6 lakh crores

Rural development: Rs 1.23 lakh crores

The total allocation of funds: Rs 2.83 lakh crores for current fiscal year.

