Union Budget 2020: FM Announces Rs102 Lakh Infrastructure Boost, National Logistics Policy

In a massive boost to infrastructure, FM Nirmala Sitharaman stated that National infrastructure pipeline projects worth Rs 102 lakh crores across 6500 projects will help in providing employment to youth. Proposing setting up a separate institution to train youth's skills to work in construction, Sitharamn said that the government agencies will also help startups to execute these projects. She also announced a National logistics policy and monetizing the onal Highways Authority of India (NHAI) through constructing fast-track highways.

Union Budget 2020: FM announces 'Nirvik' export scheme, insurance for small exporters

Here are key announcements for infrastructure in Budget 2020:

National Skill Development India will focus on training for these projects and a facility will be set up for Infrastructure projects - involving young engineers, management graduates, and economists from our universities.

Government agencies are directed to involve startups in providing quality infrastructure products.

National logistics policy will soon be released - clarifying the role of Centre, state and regulators with a single-window e-logistics market and focus on generating employment in MSMEs.

Accelerated development of Highways will be undertaken including 2500 km of access-controlled highways, 9000 km of economy corridor, 2000 km of coastal and manned port roads and 2000 km of strategic highways.

Fast track highways will help commercialize NHAI with a proposal to monetise 12 lots of highway bundles of 6000 km before 2024.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 'Infra projects worth 102 lakh crores identified'

What is the National Infrastructure pipeline?

Forging India's investment plan for 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday, announced the Investment task force has identified infrastructure projects worth 102 lakh crore for the next 5 years, at the year-ending Finance Ministry press briefing. The task force which was formed in August has consulted with 70 stakeholders to identify the key projects, said the Finance Minister. Highlighting the key areas of investment areas, Sitharaman listed - Power - including renewable, railways, agriculture, irrigation, mobility, health, water, and digital sector.

Budget 2020: FM pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, upholds GST 'economically integrating India'

Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: FM begins speech, eyes income boost, enhancing purchasing power