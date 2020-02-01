Budget 2020: Rajiv's 'Re 1 Sent - 15p Reaches' No More; Schemes Work Under Modi, Says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 quoted the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's infamous admission about 'leakages' in benefit transfer and informed about how the current government has overcome such hindrances, leading to better channeling of the schemes towards the citizens.

READ | Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Writes Off Budget 2020 Before It Begins; 'Cosmetic Surgery'

"A former prime minister had once voiced a concern that the fruits of the welfare schemes were not reaching the intended citizen. the common and deserving citizens were only receiving 15 paise of every Rupee sent to him..." she recalled.

"Guided by Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas our government and our prime minister added manifold speed and scaled up the implementation of schemes and programs that directly benefited the poor and the disadvantaged," Sitharaman said.

READ | Union Budget 2020: 'No Point Of Good Budget If There Is No Liquidity', Says N Hiranandani

The finance minister listed out a few of the schemes and undertakings that have had a tremendous impact:

Welfare schemes with direct benefit transfer embedded in them

Sanitation and water as a provision of basic needs and as a measure of preventive health care

Health care through Ayushman Bharat scheme

Clean energy through Ujjwala and Solar Power

Financial inclusion, credit support & insurance protection to vulnerable sections, as well as a pension scheme

Digital penetration with broadband and UPI

Affordable housing for all through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

READ | $5 Trillion Economy Possible? Subramanian Swamy Gives His Opinion Before Budget 2020

'Abolishing Inspector Raj'

Speaking of the GST, the Finance Minister said that the GST reform has integrated the Indian economy while consolidating multiple tax systems into one simple tax, and in doing so, also led to abolishing 'inspector raj'. The FM said, "GST has integrated the country economically and has consolidated multiple taxes. GST has led to 'inspector raj' vanishing, referring to the pre-liberalisation period. An average household now saves 4 percent of monthly spends due to reduced GST rates. Total of 60 lakh new taxpayers have been added and 105 crore e-way bills generated under GST".

While starting her speech, Nirmala Sitharaman had outlined that the Budget's focus would be increasing incomes and boosting purchasing power. She had outlined its three themes - 'Aspirational India, Economic Development for all, and that India shall be a caring society.'

READ | Union Budget 2020: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Draws Cancer Analogy, Appeals 'treat The Causality'