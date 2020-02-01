Budget 2020: FM Outlines Wellness, Water & Sanitation Goals; Empowers Jal Jeevan Mission

Presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talked about ‘Wellness, water and sanitation’- the second aspect of ‘Aspirational India’, one of the three themes of the budget. She stated that India had a holistic vision of healthcare that was aimed at the welfare of citizens. She highlighted the allocation for several health programmes such as ‘Mission Indradhanush’, PM Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat.

To sustain the ODF behaviour, she announced the ODF plus mission. Sitharaman also extensively dealt with the Jal Jeevan Mission. Furthermore, the Union Finance Minister declared the allocation of Rs.69,000 crore for the health sector.

Expansion of various health schemes

“We have a holistic vision of healthcare that translates into wellness for citizens. Mission Indradhanush has been expanded to cover 12 such diseases including 5 new vaccines. Fit India movement is a vital part of the fight against non-communicable diseases coming out of lifestyle issues. A very focused Safe Water Jal Jeevan Mission and comprehensive sanitation programme Swachh Bharat mission have been launched to support the Health mission that would reduce the disease burden on the poor.”

“Presently, in the PM Jan Arogya Yojana, there are more than 20,000 empanelled hospitals for Ayushman Bharat. We need more such hospitals to be empanelled in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities for poor people in these places to benefit from them. It is therefore proposed to propose sitting up hospitals in PPP mode.”

‘End tuberculosis by 2025’

“Proceeds from taxes on medical devices on medical devices will be used to support this vital infrastructure which will get built in the aspirational districts. Using machine learning and AI in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, health authorities can target diseases with an appropriately defined preventive regime. TB will lose, the country will win- this campaign has been launched.”

“I propose to strengthen this campaign to realise our commitment to end tuberculosis by 2025. I propose to expand also Jan Aushadhi Kendra to all districts. I have provided the health sector with about Rs.69,000 crore which is inclusive of Rs.6,400 crore for the PM Jan Arogya Yojana.”

Jal Jeevan Mission

“Our government is committed to ODF plus. In order to sustain ODF behaviour. More needs to be done about liquid and greywater management. The focus would also be on solid waste collection, source segregation and processing. The total allocation of Swachh Bharat Mission is about Rs.12,300 crore for this year. PM announced from the Red Fort- the Jal Jeevan Mission.”

“Our government has approved Rs.3.60 lakh crore for this mission. This scheme also places emphasis on augmenting local water resources and will promote water harvesting and desalination. In the year 2021, this scheme will exclusively be provided with a budget of Rs.11, 500 crores.”

