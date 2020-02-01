Budget 2020: FM Pulls Out All Stops For Rural Development Under 'Aspirational India' Theme

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday tabled Union Budget 2020-2021 in the Parliament. During the presentation of the Budget, Sitharaman said that it is woven around three prominent themes — aspirational India, economic development for all and building a caring society. Elaborating the first theme of 'Aspirational India', Sitharam said that under it budget will cover programs and plans related to agriculture, irrigation, rural development, wellness, water, sanitation and lastly education and skills.

Agriculture, Irrigation & rural development

As FM tabled the Union Budget, she mentioned her 16-point action plan for farmers' welfare. She allocated Rs 2.83 lakh crores in agriculture, allied activities, and irrigation, rural development. She reiterated that the Narendra Modi government is committed to doubling farmers' income by 2022. "Agricultural markets need to be open and liberalised. Fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy need to be provided for,” she said. In its Economic Survey 2020 released on Friday, the Union government predicted that the economic growth would pick up from 6% to 6.5% in the fiscal year beginning April 1. However, it warned that it may have to exceed its deficit target to revive growth.

She further mentioned that distortions in farm and livestock market need to be reduced by adopting sustainable cropping patterns and integrating technologies. She said, "We encourage those state governments who undertake implementation of the following model laws already implemented by the government."

"Village Storage Scheme run by Self Help Groups will provide holding capacity for farmers, and women in villages can regain their status as ''Dhaanya Lakshmi''," said Sitharaman. Comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts are being proposed in this budget; agricultural credit target has been set at Rs 15 lakh crore. Rs 12,300 crores has been allocated for Swachh Bharat Mission for the year 2020-21. Youth and fishery extension work to be enabled by rural youth as 'Sagar Mitras', forming 500 fish farmer producing organisations, announced the Finance Minister.

Wellness, water & sanitation

Speaking about the wellness and health care programs she said, “We have a holistic vision of healthcare that translates into wellness for citizens. Mission Indradhanush has been expanded to cover 12 such diseases including 5 new vaccines. The Fit India movement is a vital part of the fight against non-communicable diseases occuring due to lifestyle issues. A very focused Safe Water Jal Jeevan Mission and comprehensive sanitation program Swachh Bharat Mission has been launched to support the health mission that would reduce the burden of diseases on the poor.”

“At present, under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana, there are more than 20,000 empaneled hospitals for Ayushman Bharat. We need more such hospitals to be empaneled in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to benefit poor in these areas. We therefore propose setting up of hospitals in PPP mode.”

She further said, “I propose to strengthen this campaign to realise our commitment to end tuberculosis by 2025. I also propose to expand Jan Aushadhi Kendra to all districts. I have provided the health sector with about Rs.69,000 crore which is inclusive of Rs.6,400 crore for the PM Jan Arogya Yojana. Our government has approved Rs.3.60 lakh crore for this mission. This scheme also places emphasis on augmenting local water resources and will promote water harvesting and desalination. In the year 2021, this scheme will exclusively be provided with a budget of Rs.11, 500 crores.”

Education & skills

Lastly, introducing a new education scheme Sitharaman said, "We propose Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector in 2020-21 and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development. A degree-level full-fledged online education programme to be offered by institutes in the top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework."

