Union Budget 2020: FM Invokes Kalidasa's 'Raghuvamsa' To Explain Radical Fiscal Measures

While speaking about the Government's initiatives to ensure the growth of the country's economy, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who headlined the Union Budget 2020 on Saturday with her speech, highlighted the decision to cut down the corporate tax rates. She stated that the fiscal measures taken for the companies in the manufacturing sector have been taken with the long term benefits in mind even though it might cause revenue loss in the short run.

Highlighting that the corporate tax rates have been cut down to 15 per cent for new companies and to 22 per cent for existing companies, Sitharaman claimed with certainty that such companies in the manufacturing sector will now be able to expand their businesses and make fresh investments in the coming future. To justify the Government's decision to suffer losses in revenue for long term gains, the finance minister invoked Sanskrit poet and dramatist Kalidasa and recited a verse from his celebrated epic poem Raghuvamsa.

प्रजानामेव भूत्यर्थं स ताभ्यो बलिमग्रहीत्।

सहस्रगुणमुत्स्रष्टुमादत्ते हि रसं रविः॥

This verse brings out the Ikshvaku dynasty king Dilipa's tax collection methods wherein he would take only a small part of people's income as tax for the sake of state welfare. This has been compared to the activity of the sun that takes earthly water-drops only to indemnify her with multiples of raindrops thereof.

"Surya, the sun, collects vapour from little drops of water. He collects only from little drops of water. So does the king. They give back copiously. They collect these from the people only for their wellbeing. So the collection of taxes or the vapour from the water drops are only from small trickles." "But they always go back to the people manifolds. So the purpose of taxation and also the way in which it is done has been voiced even then. And these refer to the 'purvaja' or the elders belonging to Ikshvaku dynasty- like Dilipa the King, grandfather of Ayodhyapati Rama," explained India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech at the Union Budget 2020 on Saturday.

Reduction of fiscal deficit

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday raised the fiscal deficit projection of 2019-20 to 3.8 per cent from the initially budgeted 3.3 per cent. The fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the total revenue and total expenditure for 2020-21, has been pegged at 3.5 per cent. According to Sitharaman, the government used the deviation of 0.5 percentage points as allowed by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management in both 2019-20 and 2020-21.

