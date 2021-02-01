Union Budget 2021: From Digital Census To Swacch Bharat Mission 2 FM Lists New Initiatives

While presenting the much-awaited Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman contended that investment on health infrastructure has increased substantially in this year's union budget with focus mainly on three areas - Preventive health, curative health and strengthening of well-being. For the battle against COVID-19, the FM said, Rs 35,000 crore was provided for Covid-19 Vaccines in 2021-22 and more funds will be provided as and when the need arises. The Health budget this year has been set at Rs 2,23,846 crore as against only Rs 94,452 crores in the previous year, marking a 137% year-on-year increase.

Pneumococcal vaccine, a made in India product, presently limited to 5 States, will be rolled out across country;



This will avert over 50,000 child deaths annually



For development of health infrastructure, the FM announced:

Setting up of 11,000 Health Care & Well Being Centres Development of National institution for one health a regional research platform for the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the South East Asia Region, Nine Bio-Safety Labs Setting up of 4 National Institute for Virology

Some of the important highlights of Union Budget:

Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0

New Centrally Sponsored Scheme PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana to be launched with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over 6 years to develop capacities of health care systems, develop institutions for detection & cure of new and emerging diseases.

Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 will have an outlay of Rs 1,41,678 crore over 5 years from 2021, focused on complete faecal sludge management, wastewater treatment, source segregation, management of waste from urban construction, bioremediation of legacy dumpsites.

Rs 2,217 crore for 42 urban centres with a million-plus population, to tackle the burgeoning problem of air pollution.

Vehicle scrapping scheme

A voluntary vehicle scrapping policy has been announced to phase out old and unfit vehicles and to reduce vehicular pollution and oil import bills. Vehicles will undergo a fitness test at automated fitness centres after 20 years for personal vehicles and 15 years for commercial vehicles.

Boost to Transport infrastructure

The FM has provided a record sum of Rs 1,10,055 crores for Railways of which Rs. 1,07,100 crores is for Capital Expenditure. 100% electrification of rail broad gauge routes to be completed by December 2023. High-density rail networks and highly utilized rail routes to be provided with indigenously developed automatic train protection system which will eliminate train collision due to human error.

A new scheme at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore for augmentation of public bus transport services which will facilitate deployment of innovative PPP models enabling private players to finance, acquire, operate and maintain over 20,000 buses.

Metro Lite and Metro Neo Technologies to be deployed to provide metro rail systems in tier 2 cities and peripheral areas of tier 1 cities at a much lesser cost with the same experience, convenience and safety.

Investor Charter

Investor protection, the FM has proposed an investor charter as a right of all investors in all financial products.

National Language Translation Mission

This new initiative will enable the access of policy-related knowledge on the internet to the citizens by making it available in all major regional languages.

Digital Census

As 2021 will be the year when census will be conducted, the forthcoming census would be the first digital census in the history of India. The FM said she has allocated Rs 3,768 crores in this year 2021-22 for this monumental task.

Dispute resolution for taxpayers

To reduce the burden of litigation for taxpayers, the FM has proposed to constitute a faceless dispute resolution committee to ensure efficiency, transparency and accountability. Anyone with a taxable income up to Rs 50 Lakh and disputed income up to Rs 10 Lakh shall be eligible to approach the dispute resolution committee.

The FM also proposed to make the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal faceless. We shall establish a National Faceless Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Centre. All communication between the Tribunal and the Appellate shall be electronic. Video conferencing shall be done if a personal hearing is required.

Presently, an assessment can be reopened up to six years and in serious tax fraud cases up to 10 years. As a result taxpayers have to remain under uncertainty for a long time. Hence, the FM proposed to reduce this time limit for reopening of assessment to three years from the present six years. In serious tax evasion cases, only where there is evidence of concealment of income of Rs 50 lakh or more in a year, the assessment can be reopened up to 10 years.

For senior citizens 75 years and above, the FM has proposed to reduce the compliance burden on senior citizens with 75 years and above by giving an exemption from filing income tax returns.

Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess

The FM has proposed to add an Agriculture Infrastructure and Development cess on a small number of items, to ensure enhanced remuneration for farmers and to address the immediate need to improve agriculture infrastructure so as to produce more while processing and conserving agriculture output efficiently.

"However, while applying this cess, we have taken care not to put additional burden on consumers on most items," the FM said.

Hydrogen Energy Mission

The FM proposed several measures to boost the power infrastructure in the country and the extension of existing norms in the sector of petroleum and natural gas. As a part of the announcement of reforms in the energy sector, the FM also proposed to launch a Hydrogen Energy Mission in 2021-22 for generating Hydrogen from green power sources.

