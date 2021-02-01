Union Budget 2021: Uday Kotak Calls It A Budget Reflective Of A 'self-confident India'

President CII and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak called the Union Budget 2021-22 a budget for 'growth and next-generation reforms.' The Indian businessman lauded how three big sectors in India, healthcare, infrastructure, and finance, were getting a big boost through the reforms. He also remarked how the steps would help achieve higher tax collection through a stable tax regime.

"I look at this as a budget for growth and next-generation reforms. A budget reflective of a self-confident India. We are making a big thrust in three important areas—healthcare, infrastructure, and the financial sector. We are taking steps to clean up the financial sector through the process of an ARC, setting up big infrastructure development financial institutions while keeping a stable tax regime. We are working towards having a higher tax collection through growth at the same time we are working aggressively for monetization and disinvestment," he said.

While speaking on the financial measures for the capitalization of the banking sector, Uday Kotak opined, "The main focus of the budget is to clean up the asset side. Thereafter in a transparent manner, selling out it out to various alternative funds to raise money from the global market. There is a big incentive for real estate investment trust and infrastructure investment trust. It will help them raise capital through these structures as well."

Union Budget 2021

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Annual Budget in Parliament on Monday, India's first paperless budget, focusing on six pillars under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'—Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D. Finance Minister has also focused on asset monetization, fiscal deficit, etc.

From tax exemptions to new Cess introduced to benefit farmers, from massive plans on Education sector to infrastructural boost, from Digital Census to Swacch Bharat Mission 2, read the full details of the Union Budget here.

