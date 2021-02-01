Union Budget Unveils Customs Duty Rationalization; New Cess Introduced To Benefit Farmers

On Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a number of key announcements pertaining to indirect taxation while presenting the Union Budget 2021-22. Elaborating on the efforts to simplify the GST, she assured all the stakeholders that it will made more smooth with removal of anomalies such as the inverted duty structure. Moreover, she revealed that a revised Customs Duty structure will be put in place from October 1, 2021 besides reviewing more than 400 old exemptions to achieve the Customs Duty rationalization.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remarked, "Our Custom Duty policy should have the twin objective of promoting domestic manufacturing and helping India get on to global value chain. The thrust now has to be on easy access to raw materials and export of value added products. Towards the last year, we started overhauling the Customs Duty structure, eliminating 80 outdated exemptions."

"I now propose to review more than 400 old exemptions. We will conduct this through extensive consultations and from the 1st October 2021, we will put in place a revised Customs Duty structure free of distortions. I also propose that any Customs Duty exemptions henceforth will have validity till March 31 following two years of the date of the issue," she added.

#BudgetDayWithArnab | I now propose to review more than 400 old exemptions this year, through extensive consultations; we'll put across a revised customs duty structure: FM Sitharaman announces proposals on Indirect Tax; #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/hDx0K2tTMX — Republic (@republic) February 1, 2021

Read: Budget 2021 Eyes National Monetisation Pipeline & Aatmanirbhar Manufacturing For $5Tn GDP

Here are some of the other Customs Duty changes:

A few exemptions on part of chargers and some parts of mobiles will be withdrawn. Further, some parts of mobiles will move from nil rate to 2.5%.

Reduction of customs duty uniformly to 7.5% on flat and long products of alloy and stainless steel.

Exemption of duty on steel scrap for a period up to March 31, 2022.

Revocation of ADD and CBD on certain steel products

Reduction of duty on copper duty from 5% to 2.5%

Reduction of the BCD rates on nylon fibre and yarn to 5%

Reduction of Customs Duty on NAFTA to 2.5%

Rationalisation of duties on gold and silver

Duty on solar invertors raised from 5% to 20%, solar lanterns from 5% to 15%

Withdrawal of exemptions on tunnel boring machines,

Customs duty on certain auto parts to be raised to 15%

Duty on certain items like steel screws increased from 10 to 15%

Exemption on import of duty-free items to be rationalised

Increase in Customs duty on cotton from nil to 10%, on raw silk and silk yarn from 10 to 15%

Read: Centre To Launch Hydrogen Energy Mission, Extend Ujjwala Scheme To 1 Cr More Beneficiaries

New cess introduced

In another important development, the Centre has introduced the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on a small number of items. According to Sitharaman, this will help improve the agricultural infrastructure and increase the remuneration for farmers. This assumes significance as thousands of farmers are currently up in arms against the Union government demanding the repeal of the three farm laws. The new cess will come into effect from February 2, 2021.

"There is an immediate need to improve agricultural infrastructure so that we produce more while also conserving and processing agricultural outpur efficiently. This will ensure enhanced remuneration for our farmers. To earmark resources for this purpose, I propose Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on a small number of items. But while applying this cess, we have taken care not to put additional burden on consumers on most items," the Union Finance Minister said.

Read: Budget 2021: Covid Shifts Fiscal Deficit Target To 6.8%; Contingency Fund Gets ₹30,000 Cr