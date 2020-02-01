Union Budget 2020: Vegetable Vendors Pray To PM Modi, HM Shah, & FM Sitharaman Pre-budget

The first full Budget of Narendra Modi's second term will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The Budget comes at a time when the Indian economy is going through a slowdown, with the price of various everyday commodities increasing.

"We hope that the Budget is such that it relieves us from rising cost prices. Prices of vegetables, gas cylinders, flour have all increased. In all of this, I hope that our savings don't get affected and we are thus looking for a positive Budget," said a vegetable vendor in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The Economic Survey for 2019-20, released on Friday, has already laid the ground by suggesting to the government to keep the focus on reviving growth and letting go of fiscal discipline a bit.

