'Very Good For Economic Development Of India': Amul MD RS Sodhi Hails Union Budget

Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Ltd., (AMUL), R.S Sodhi shared his take and hailed the Union Budget 2021-22 moments after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in the parliament.

Sodhi said, "This budget is very good for the economic development of India. The first sector which has attracted me the most is the encouragement to Make In India to MSME. A lot of duties have been increased where MSP can contribute by locally making it. Duties have also been increased for agricultural products like cotton and others which is also good.

He further mentioned, "The second thing is the big expenditure infrastructure because this not only helps the urban economy but the rural economy as well. Another big calculation is 1. 5x increase in MSP in the budget this year, which is a big boost to agriculture, and also a multi-state cooperative body is being formed which will be cooperatives like us."

FM Sitharaman announces MSP Benefit progression

In her Union Budget speech, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that the Government has assured that the MSP is at least 1.5 times the cost of production across all commodities. She also announced a special Rs 1000 cr scheme for the welfare of tea workers in Assam and West Bengal. Asserting that the procurement by the government has resulted in increased payment to the farmers, the Union Finance Minister outlined the details of wheat production.

She said that in the case of wheat, the total payment made to the farmers in 2013-14 was Rs 33,874 cr. In 2019-2020, the amount paid to farmers was Rs 62,802 cr and in 2020-21 it further increased to Rs 75,060 cr Sitharaman said, "The number of wheat growing farmers who were benefited increased to 43.36 lakh in 2020-21 as compared to 35.57 lakh farmers in 2019-20."

