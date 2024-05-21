1 labourer killed and 2 others injured after debris fell in under construction basement in Delhi | Image:Representational

Advertisement

New Delhi: At least 3 labourers working at an under construction building in Central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area came under debris after mud and building construction materials fell in the pit while the digging work for the basement was underway on Tuesday. During the mishap, a 22-year-old labourer died, while a married couple working at the site got critically injured. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police have identified the deceased as Tulsa, who was a native of Bihar. While the injured have been identified as Prabhu (32) and his wife Gulab Bai (26) who are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Advertisement

A senior police official stated "On Monday at 12.15 pm, information was received regarding the collapse of a building in the Old Rajinder Nagar area. The police team from the Rajinder Nagar police station was rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that during digging of a basement, mud and other material fell on three people."

All the labourers were rushed to the hospital, where Tulsa was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Advertisement

The police official further stated, "An FIR under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 304A (causing death by negligence), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered."

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

