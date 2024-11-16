Published 23:41 IST, November 16th 2024
1 Killed, 20 Injured After Bus With Tribal Devotees On Board Overturns In J''khand
At least one person was killed and 20 others were injured after a bus with tribal devotees on board overturned in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
1 killed, 20 injured after bus with tribal devotees on board overturns in J''khand | Image: X
