One person has been killed and four others have been injured in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a car in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place at Baralota in Medininagar Rural police station area late on Thursday night when the autorickshaw passengers were on their way to Daltonganj railway station to catch a train while a speeding SUV was coming from the opposite direction, officer-in-charge Arun Kumar Mahtha said.

A 26-year-old woman was killed on the spot, while four other autorickshaw occupants including the driver were injured, he said, adding they were rushed to a local hospital.

The SUV managed to escape from the spot, he added.