Updated September 10th, 2021 at 15:10 IST
1 killed, 4 injured in autorickshaw-car collision in Jharkhand
One person has been killed and four others have been injured in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a car in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
One person has been killed and four others have been injured in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a car in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.
The accident took place at Baralota in Medininagar Rural police station area late on Thursday night when the autorickshaw passengers were on their way to Daltonganj railway station to catch a train while a speeding SUV was coming from the opposite direction, officer-in-charge Arun Kumar Mahtha said.
A 26-year-old woman was killed on the spot, while four other autorickshaw occupants including the driver were injured, he said, adding they were rushed to a local hospital.
The SUV managed to escape from the spot, he added.
Advertisement
Published September 10th, 2021 at 15:10 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Joe Root's overseas Test tonsWeb Storiesan hour ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.