Updated January 15th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

1 killed, 7 injured as slab of under-construction mall collapses in Ghaziabad

The mall is located near Sikander Pur of Teela Mod police station.

Digital Desk
Representative image of poisoning death.
The deceased has been identified as Amit (22), a native of Uttar Pradesh (Image used for representational purpose only.) | Image:PTI
Ghaziabad: In a tragic incident, a labourer was killed whereas seven others sustained injuries after the slab of the second floor of an under construction mall collapsed in the city, police said on Monday.

After the collapse incident, the labourers got buried under the rubble of the collapsed slab, they added.

News agency PTI citing Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Shalimar Garden, Sidarth Gautam said that all the labourers were rushed to a private hospital for treatment, adding one of them was declared brought dead while others are undergoing treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Amit (22), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.

The ACP said the police will initiate action after getting complaints from the family members of the dead and the injured workers.

The cause of the slab collapse would be ascertained after the probe, he added.

The mall is located near Sikander Pur of Teela Mod police station. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

