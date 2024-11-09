Published 11:48 IST, November 9th 2024
Delhi Shooting: 1 Killed, Minor Injured in Shooting Incident in Kabir Nagar
In a shooting incident in Kabir Nagar, North East Delhi, a man named Nadeem was killed by shooters and a minor was injured
Reported by: Digital Desk
In a shooting incident in Kabir Nagar, North East Delhi, a man named Nadeem was killed by shooters and a minor was injured | Image: Republic
11:22 IST, November 9th 2024