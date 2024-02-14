Advertisement

New Delhi: In a historic occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the grand BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Addressing the guests invited to the inauguration ceremony, Modi said that the inauguration of BAPS Hindu Mandir is the result of years-long hard work.

1. Historic Moment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the inauguration of the grand BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi as a historic moment, marking a new golden chapter in human history.

2. Symbol of Harmony: Modi emphasized that the temple would serve as a symbol of harmony, showcasing the unity and shared values between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

3. Gratitude to UAE Leadership: Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unwavering support and acceptance of the temple proposal, stating that he has won the hearts of both Indians and UAE residents.

4. Cultural Milestone for UAE: The inauguration of the BAPS Mandir adds another cultural milestone to the identity of the UAE, known until now for its modern landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Sheikh Zayed Mosque, PM said.

5. Increase in Tourism: PM Modi predicted a surge in tourism to the UAE with the opening of the temple, expecting a large number of devotees to visit and strengthen people-to-people connections between the two nations.

6. Communal Harmony: The Prime Minister expressed hope that the BAPS Mandir would promote communal harmony and global unity, welcoming people of all faiths to experience its diverse offerings.

7. Acknowledgment to UAE Government: Modi credited the UAE government, particularly Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, for playing a significant role in realizing the dream of millions of Indians by facilitating the construction of the temple.

8. Humanitarian Gesture: The Vice-president of the UAE announced the allocation of land in Dubai for the construction of a hospital for Indian workers, demonstrating a commitment to humanitarian causes, he said.

9. Shared Heritage: Describing the temple as a symbol of the shared heritage of humanity, PM Modi underscored the significance of cultural exchange and mutual respect between nations.

10. Diversity as Strength: Modi reiterated India's embrace of diversity, highlighting it as a strength rather than a source of division, and expressing confidence in the temple's ability to showcase this diversity at every step.