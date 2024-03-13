Advertisement

Since the PM Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014, the country has seen several reforms in multiple sectors. In his two terms as the PM, the central government initiated and implemented many policies and brought in various developmental projects.

Infrastructure

Currently, the Indian Railways operates 41 Vande Bharat Express services, connecting states with Broad Gauge (BG) electrified networks, spanning 24 states and 256 districts. These trains aim to facilitate efficient and eco-friendly transportation in India.

In December 2023, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated six additional Vande Bharat trains, including the second train connecting Katra to New Delhi. Other routes inaugurated included Amritsar to Delhi, Coimbatore to Bangalore, Mangalore to Madgaon, Jalna to Mumbai, and Ayodhya to Delhi. The second train between Delhi and Varanasi was also introduced as part of the expansion drive.

Social Schemes

One of the best schemes launched under PM Dodi, Lakhpati Didi Yojana aims to empower women. Under this Yojana, the women get financial assistance and can do their business and their own work.

Similarly, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, started in 2016, provides free cooking gas to poor families. So that BPL families can get its benefits.

Moreover, Namo Drone Didis initiative aims to empower rural women to become drone pilots for agricultural purposes. The initiative aims to enhance economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas. The initiative aims to equip 15,000 women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with agricultural drones to assist in tasks such as crop monitoring, spraying fertilisers and sowing seeds. This will also provide additional income opportunities for many women.

Defence Schemes

Defence platforms are at the forefront of representing a nation's strides made in the defence sector. The PM Modi-led central government pushed for India's defence sector to be self-reliant. The drive towards indigenous manufacturing has yielded significant results, with notable achievements, including the production of advanced artillery systems, submarines, combat aircraft, missile systems, and much more. Even defence exports have increased substantially.

The most highlighted defence product of the Indian defence industry is often cited as BrahMos. The missile was introduced in 2001, initially with 65 percent of its components from Russia. However, with constant efforts, the involvement of private firms, and indigenous initiatives, India last month successfully fired a completely indigenously built BrahMos missile, including its fuselage, seeker, and booster. The Indian Navy tweeted about its successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea.

Colonial Era Laws Struck Down

In December last year, three revised Bills in the Lok Sabha to replace the existing British-era criminal laws. The three Bills will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860; the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

Digital India

The Digital India programme was launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on July 01, 2015, with an aim to transform India into a knowledge-based economy and a digitally empowered society by ensuring digital services, digital access, digital inclusion, digital empowerment and bridging the digital divide.

Swachh Bharath Mission

PM Modi’s Swacch Bharath (Clean India) mission made each citizen responsible for cleaning streets and neighbourhoods. The initiative was welcomed by the public and small neighbourhoods created history by cleaning their surroundings.

Along with Swacch Bharath, India launched the 'open defecation free' mission and intensified the construction of toilets in each household. The government publicised the importance of sanitation and raised funds for construction of toilets. For this purpose, the government introduced Swachh Bharath Cess, which added to the service tax income. According to Modi's speech on Oct. 2 last year, 25 States have been declared 'open defecation free' so far.

Triple Talaq Bill

The government is committed to social justice for all citizens, irrespective of religion, caste and gender. For this purpose, the Modi government was in favour of banning triple talaq in the Muslim community, which has been a bane for women. When the Supreme Court pronounced the verdict banning triple talaq, Modi himself came forward and showed his joy about the fight for social justice. The government also brought a bill to implement the Supreme Court order by introducing punishment for culprits. Although the bill has cleared the Lok Sabha, the bill has stalled in the Rajya Sabha due to the numbers wielded by the Opposition.

Make in India

WPM Modi’s 'Make in India' project aimed to attract global investment in India. The government also liberalised Foreign Direct Investment in 25 sectors. This resulted in a rise in India's rankings in the 'ease of doing business' of the World Bank, the World Economic Forum's 'Global Competitiveness Index' and in the 'Logistics Performance Index'.

Implementation of GST

The bill for a single tax all over the country was stuck in Parliament for years but could not be passed Although there was a lot of confusion in the beginning, the government streamlined the slabs and methods of paying the Goods and Service Tax. The government established the GST Council to conduct a periodical review of the effectiveness of the tax regime.

Affordable Healthcare

A slew of measures and schemes have been launched in the healthcare sector to provide the economically backward section of society with the benefit of modern healthcare. Also known as Ayushman Bharat, the National Health Protection Scheme aims to provide an Rs 5- lakh medical insurance cover to 50-crore low-income citizens. Annually, Rs 10,000 crore is the budget estimate of the scheme being touted as the biggest universal medical care programme in the world.

The government also took steps to reduce the prices of thousands of essential drugs. Also, the number of Jan Aushadhi outlets and generic medicines sold in the outlets have shot up under the Modi government.