Bhubaneswar, May 20 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,88,349 on Friday as 10 more people, including four children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,126 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

Odisha had logged 12 infections and zero deaths on Thursday.

The state now has 118 active cases, while 12,79,052 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 12 in the last 24 hours, it said. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent as 14,528 samples were tested for COVID-19. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far. PTI HMB ACD ACD