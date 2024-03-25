×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 20th, 2022 at 15:17 IST

10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha

10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, May 20 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,88,349 on Friday as 10 more people, including four children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,126 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

Advertisement

Odisha had logged 12 infections and zero deaths on Thursday.

The state now has 118 active cases, while 12,79,052 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 12 in the last 24 hours, it said. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent as 14,528 samples were tested for COVID-19. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far. PTI HMB ACD ACD

Advertisement

Published May 20th, 2022 at 15:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Jeh

Kareena In Tanzania

a few seconds ago
Boeing airline customer meeting

Boeing CEO to step down

4 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

4 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate and Kangana Ranaut

Shrinate on Kangana

7 minutes ago
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is expected to give details of the hack in Parliament later on Monday.

UK Blames China for Hack

11 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor

Aaron As James Bond

14 minutes ago
IPL 2024

IPL 2024 Full Schedule

25 minutes ago
Sriti Jha

Sriti Is 'Scared' Of Holi

27 minutes ago
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has once again reiterated its claim to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

China's Absurd Claim

29 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

39 minutes ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor 'Hates' Holi

39 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Rohit's DRS call

40 minutes ago
Hema Malini celebrates Holi

Hema Malini's Holi

42 minutes ago
Rana Daggubati, Abhiram Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj

Miheeka Shares Rare Pic

43 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur

Vijay-Mrunal Ring In Holi

43 minutes ago
Bachchan's celebrate Holi

Aish Skips Bachchan Holi?

43 minutes ago
Swatantra Veer Savarkar Trailer

Veer Savarkar Review

an hour ago
Bengaluru Water Crisis

Bengaluru Water Crisis

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AP Assembly Polls: Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Announces 11 More Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  2. BJP Declares Six More Candidates; All Names Out for LS Seats in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  3. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  4. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  5. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo