sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | Vinesh Phogat | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 10 Govt Hospitals in Delhi Begin Indefinite Strike Over Doctor's Rape-Murder in Kolkata

Published 11:45 IST, August 12th 2024

10 Govt Hospitals in Delhi Begin Indefinite Strike Over Doctor's Rape-Murder in Kolkata

10 Delhi govt. hospitals have begun an indefinite strike, halting services in solidarity with the Kolkata doctor raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi Government Hospitals Launch Protest Against Rape and Murder of Kolkata Doctor
Delhi Government Hospitals Launch Protest Against Rape and Murder of Kolkata Doctor | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:45 IST, August 12th 2024