Agra: At least 10 people were injured in a road accident on Yamuna Expressway on Saturday. The mishap was reported in the area which falls under the jurisdiction of Rabupura Police station. According to sources, the tempo occupants were on their way to Noida from Agra. The vehicle was carrying over 10 people when the mishap took place.

Sources revealed that as the temple was speeding the driver lost control over the vehicle after which it turned turtle. Police said the mishap was reported near 25 km away from zero points. Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

