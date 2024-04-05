Updated April 5th, 2024 at 18:58 IST
10-Minute PS5 Delivery? Blinkit's Speedy Service Raises Eyebrows
Zomato’s Blinkit promises to deliver Sony PlayStation 5 in a record 10 minutes.
Blinkit co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa has announced the company’s collaboration with Sony to distribute the newly released PlayStation 5 Slim edition gaming console in India, starting April 5.
Dhindsa says that now customers can get PlayStation 5 Slim consoles and controllers delivered to them in just 10 minutes using the fast delivery service. While the PlayStation 5 Slim is available for ₹54,000 in India, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim) costs ₹44,990.
After the announcement, the post went viral on X and some people on the internet wondered why there is a need to get PlayStation 5 delivered in 10 minutes.
An X user wrote, “Nobody needs a PS5 this urgently.” “Delivery in 10 minutes or free?” wrote another. A third asked, “EMI pe milega kya?” “Rumor: you’ll be able to buy a house on Blinkit in 10 mins by June,” joked a fourth. Another person wrote, “We getting PS5 in 10 minutes before GTA 6.” “Sir, mai order karta hu aap mujhe fund kardo,” one social media user expressed.
Published April 5th, 2024 at 18:58 IST
