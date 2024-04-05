10-Minute PS5 Delivery? Blinkit's Speedy Service Raises Eyebrows

Advertisement

Blinkit co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa has announced the company’s collaboration with Sony to distribute the newly released PlayStation 5 Slim edition gaming console in India, starting April 5.

Dhindsa says that now customers can get PlayStation 5 Slim consoles and controllers delivered to them in just 10 minutes using the fast delivery service. While the PlayStation 5 Slim is available for ₹54,000 in India, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim) costs ₹44,990.

Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru can now get the all new PlayStation® 5 Slim editions and controllers delivered in 10 minutes! pic.twitter.com/iyh9YIN03o — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) April 5, 2024

After the announcement, the post went viral on X and some people on the internet wondered why there is a need to get PlayStation 5 delivered in 10 minutes.

An X user wrote, “Nobody needs a PS5 this urgently.” “Delivery in 10 minutes or free?” wrote another. A third asked, “EMI pe milega kya?” “Rumor: you’ll be able to buy a house on Blinkit in 10 mins by June,” joked a fourth. Another person wrote, “We getting PS5 in 10 minutes before GTA 6.” “Sir, mai order karta hu aap mujhe fund kardo,” one social media user expressed.