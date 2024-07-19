Published 01:51 IST, July 19th 2024
10 People Were Injured In Stone Pelting During Muharram Procession In Maharashtra's Buldhana
At least 10 people were injured on Thursday evening in stone pelting between two groups during a Muharram procession in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a police official said.
10 injured in stone pelting during Muharram procession in Buldhana | Image: Representative
