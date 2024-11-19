Published 14:34 IST, November 19th 2024
10 Students Injured After School Bus Collides With Loader in UP's Muzaffarnagar
The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Phugana police station when the school bus was carrying students from Gayatri School in Kandhala
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image used for representation | Image: X
