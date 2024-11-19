sb.scorecardresearch
  • 10 Students Injured After School Bus Collides With Loader in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Published 14:34 IST, November 19th 2024

10 Students Injured After School Bus Collides With Loader in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Phugana police station when the school bus was carrying students from Gayatri School in Kandhala

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
14:34 IST, November 19th 2024