10-Year-Old Boy Stuck in Borewell in MP's Guna, Rescue Operation On

Bhopal: A 10-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Saturday evening and a rescue operation was underway, as per the officials.
The incident occurred in the Raghogarh area.
The boy named Sumit Meena slipped into the open shaft of the borewell at Pipliya village, about 50 km from Guna district headquarters, at about 5 pm.
He was trapped at a depth of around 39 feet, Raghogarh Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh told news agency PTI from the spot.
A parallel pit has been dug to rescue him.
While police started the rescue operation immediately, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also arrived from Bhopal.
Oxygen was being pumped into the borewell.
