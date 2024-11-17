Published 00:18 IST, November 18th 2024
100 Cyclists Rally 10 Km in Kolkata Demanding Justice For RG Kar Rape-Murder Victim
Demanding justice for the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital here in August, 100 cyclists on Sunday paddled for 10 km.
Cycle rally organised in Kolkata demanding justice for RG Kar Hospital victim | Image: X/ Screen Grab
