Updated March 10th, 2022 at 06:21 IST
100 nomination papers for Odisha civic polls rejected during scrutiny
100 nomination papers for Odisha civic polls rejected during scrutiny
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Bhubaneswar, Mar 9 (PTI) Nomination papers of 100 candidates for the March 24 Urban Local Bodies' polls in Odisha were rejected during scrutiny on Wednesday, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.
Of the total 7,152 nominations, 100 were not considered, it said.
Advertisement
As per the schedule, the scrutiny was held on Thursday, and candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 14, the SEC said.
Altogether, 109 ULBs, including municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur, will go to polls on March 24 along with 106 municipalities and Notified Area Councils.
Advertisement
Counting of votes will take place on March 26. PTI AAM RBT RBT
Advertisement
Published March 10th, 2022 at 06:21 IST