Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a bill banning hookah parlours in the state. The amendment to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act of 2003 sailed through with unanimous approval, without any discussion. At the commencement of the day's session, Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu, representing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, swiftly introduced the Telangana Amendment Bill of 2024 pertaining to the regulation of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Elaborating on the aims and objectives of the Bill, the minister said that the government felt an immediate need to ban hookah parlours in Telangana in view of the harm they are causing to the young generation. The Chief Minister decided to impose a ban on the parlours and Cabinet gave its approval for the same.

He mentioned that youth and college-going students were becoming hookah addicts and the organisers were taking advantage of this situation. The minister told the House that hookah smoking is more harmful than cigarette smoking. One-hour hookah containing about 200 puffs is 100 times more harmful than cigarettes.

He said since charcoal is used in a hookah, the smoke will have carbon monoxide, heavy metals and cancer-causing chemicals called carcinogens. The smoke is harmful for not just hookah smokers but also for passive smokers. The hookah parlours and bars are posing health hazards in public places, he added.