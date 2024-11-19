Published 20:24 IST, November 19th 2024
1000 New General Coaches To Be Added In 370 Trains By November End: Railway Board
The Board, in a press statement, said on Tuesday that 583 general coaches have already been introduced in several trains.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
1000 New General Coaches To Be Added In 370 Trains By November End: Railway Board | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:24 IST, November 19th 2024