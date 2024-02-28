English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 22nd, 2022 at 20:50 IST

1042 Covid cases, 2 deaths in Delhi in a day; positivity rate 4.64 pc

1042 Covid cases, 2 deaths in Delhi in a day; positivity rate 4.64 pc

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Delhi logged 1,042 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent while two persons died due to the infection, according to data shared by the city health department on Friday.

A total of 22,442 tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the data showed. The cumulative caseload in the national capital stands at  18,72,699 while the death toll is 26,164.

Advertisement

Delhi had reported one death and 965 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent on Thursday. It had logged one death and 1,009 Covid cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 5.7 per cent.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 632 cases with a positivity rate of 4.42 per cent. A day before, the city reported 501 cases with a positivity rate of 7.72 per cent.

Advertisement

With the national capital seeing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the number of active cases has increased to 3,253 from 601 on April 11.

However, the hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, according to data.

Advertisement

There are 58 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in Delhi at present, while 2,173 are recuperating in home isolation.

Of the 9,705 beds available for Covid patients in various hospitals, just 94 (0.97 per cent) are occupied.

Advertisement

In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks in public places.

However, the fine will not apply to people travelling together in private four-wheelers, it said.

Advertisement

The government had lifted the fine for not wearing a mask on April 12 because of the decline in cases.

The decision to bring back the mask mandate in public places and impose a fine of Rs 500 on violators came at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which devises Covid management policies for the national capital, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The city health department said on Thursday Delhi has started providing free COVID-19 precautionary doses to beneficiaries in the 18-59 age group at government vaccination centres.

Delhi has also started genome sequencing of samples of all Covid infected people to ascertain if a new variant, such as the XE, has spread in the city. PTI GVS NSD NSD

Advertisement

Published April 22nd, 2022 at 20:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

an hour ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

5 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

5 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

6 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

19 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

19 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

20 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

20 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

20 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

20 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: 2 Held in Connection With Murder of 15-Year-Old E-Rickshaw Driver

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 MI vs UPW Live Score: Mumbai set 162-run target for Warriorz

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. This Is How Anupam Kher First Met Late Actor Satish Kaushik in 1975

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  4. Calcutta HC Allows Fact-Finding Team to Visit Sandeshkhali on March 1

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha To Be Shot In Black And White?

    Entertainment28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo