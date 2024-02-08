Advertisement

Everyday, for over a three months Vihabhai Bharvad would awaken at the crack of dawn and go to the ground of Tasali bypass road in Vadodara where he would continue to make the 108 feet long agarbatti which is now all set to be kept in the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Now, from Sunday onwards, it is in open view for people to come, and do the tilak before it finally leaves for Ayodhya by December end. The main question posed before the MPs, MLAs, and devotees is how the 108 feet long and 3.5 feet thick incense stick is going to cross the 1235.7 km distance without breaking or damaging in any way.

In fact, on Sunday there was a meeting also held with local VHP, BJP workers along with municipal corporators, MLA and MP who were brainstorming on how the stick will be taken to Ayodhya. There were discussions of a special convoy as well for the incense stick. “We are looking into all possible manners in which it can be taken to Ram Temple without damaging in any way. This is about our faiths. We will be making any special arrangements needed for the devotees to do this with ease. They have the entire government machinery’s support,” said Ranjanben Bhatt, MP, Vadodara who was also at the meeting to brainstorm logistics.

In fact, the devotees as well, have come up with a plan to safeguard the stick by creating a 110 feet long Rath , over which the incense stick will be mounted and taken as a part of the ‘shobha yatra’ which will be attended by over 200 people to transport the incense stick from Vadodara to Ayodhya. “We are making sure there is enough cushion and that there is no damage to the stick. There will be volunteers who will be placed specially for this task. Of course, the stick will be first safely packaged, but as an extra precaution we will make sure that volunteers (devotees) will help too,” said Sangrambhai Bharvad, of the BJP who was at the meeting.

The incense stick is 108 feet long, has been made in the period of over four months in which all of the ‘havan samagri’ has been used to hand make the incense stick. “It contains 3000 kg Gir Cowdung, 91kg Gir Cow Ghee, 280 kg devdar tree wood, 376 kg Gugal, 280 kg Tal, 280 kg Jav, 370 kg Kopra crush and 425 kg among other materials used for Pooja rituals. It is now being kept in the ground - open for devotees to do tilaks before it departs for the temple. The makers also say that the incense stick will have a strong smell which can be felt in the radius of over 20 km and that the incense stick will burn for 45 days straight,” said Vihabhai Bharvad who made the stick.