11 Dead after Mudslide hits House in China Following Heavy Rains due to Tropical Storm Gaemi
Eleven people were killed after a mudslide hit a house in southeastern China on Sunday as heavy rains from tropical storm Gaemi drenched the region.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
China Mudslide Tragedy: 11 Dead Amid Tropical Storm Gaemi's Heavy Rains | Image: AP
