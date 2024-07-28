sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 13:59 IST, July 28th 2024

11 Dead after Mudslide hits House in China Following Heavy Rains due to Tropical Storm Gaemi

Eleven people were killed after a mudslide hit a house in southeastern China on Sunday as heavy rains from tropical storm Gaemi drenched the region.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
China Floods
China Mudslide Tragedy: 11 Dead Amid Tropical Storm Gaemi's Heavy Rains | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:59 IST, July 28th 2024