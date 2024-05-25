Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is reeling under the impact of extremely heavy rainfall, which has resulted in the death of at least 11 people in various rain-related incidents across the state ever since the pre-monsoon rains hit the state on May 19. Confirming the deaths, State Revenue Minister K Rajan stated that parts of Kerala had received over 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, during which a total of 11 people lost their lives in the state in various recent rain-related incidents.

Talking to media personnel, K Rajan said, "Six persons lost their lives in various drowning incidents, two fell into water-filled quarries, two were struck by lightning and one person lost his life in a wall collapse."

As heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert in eight districts of Kerala. The IMD has issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur districts and a yellow alert in other districts.

Two teams of NDRF are stationed in the state for any emergency situation: Kerala Minister

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert denotes very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 15 houses across the state fully collapsed while 218 were partially damaged in the heavy rains.

The Kerala minister added that Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district received 22.62 cm of rain in the last 24 hours, while Cherthala in Alappuzha district received 21.5 cm rain, Kumarakom in Kottayam district and Thamarassery in Kozhikode district received 20.3 cm and over 20 cm rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

"Such heavy rainfall in a short span of time will lead to various incidents and we need to arrange facilities accordingly," Rajan said.

He said the local authorities, Fire force, the police and Revenue department were ready to face any untoward incidents. The minister also said two teams of the NDRF were currently in the state.

Parts of Kochi city were inundated during the day following heavy rains last night.

Similar was the situation in nearby Aluva town on Friday morning where the market was waterlogged.

Local residents have alleged that the Aluva Municipality failed to clean the drainage resulting in the heavy waterlogging.

Reports of trees being uprooted, road damage and minor landslides were reported from various parts of the state.

8 relief camps are functioning in the state

Currently, 223 people have been accommodated in eight relief camps functioning across the state.

The relief camps were opened in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts in view of the heavy rains.

In wake of the incessant rains, a state control room was set up in the Health Department Directorate at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday as part of efforts to strengthen epidemic prevention activities.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, "Now it is raining heavily in Kerala. There are cases of leptospirosis but now we expect the cases of leptospirosis to increase. We are running an awareness campaign to stop it. So far we have spent Rs 4687 crores for free treatment. According to NITI Aayog, we have the best ratio of doctor-patient data."

