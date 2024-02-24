Updated September 9th, 2021 at 14:41 IST
11 EV charging stations to come up in Shillong
11 EV charging stations to come up in Shillong
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Shillong, Sep 9 (PTI) Eleven electric vehicle (EV) charging stations would be set up in Shillong, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday.
The charging stations would be set up under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (FAME II) scheme of the Centre, he said.
Advertisement
"As India makes the ready transition towards #EVs, #Meghalaya under the initiative of CM @SangmaConrad, is all set to get its first EV charging station. A total of 11 EVCS in Shillong (5 public EVCS & 6 at Govt. establishments) will be developed as directed by the #FAME II scheme," he tweeted.
Last week, the Power Grid Corporation of India announced they would set up a charging station at their office complex at Lapalang in Shillong.
Advertisement
Each station will have 15 kwh DC-001 chargers and one 100 kw dual charge gun, making 66 charging points in the state capital, according to an official of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.
An agreement for setting up of four charging stations has already been signed. These will come up at the Powergrid Complex, MTC warehouse at Demthring, MTC Parking lot at Khyndailad and Polo parking lot, the official said. PTI JOP SOM SOM
Advertisement
Published September 9th, 2021 at 14:41 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Owais Shah says Jaiswal should feel proud of himselfSports 19 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.